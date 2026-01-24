The Church of Cyprus expects to elect a new Bishop of Paphos within three to four months, Archbishop Georgios announced on Saturday, saying updated bylaws will simplify the vote process.

“In a very short period of time, I estimate 3-4 months, the new statute will be ready and based on it, the new elections will be held,” he said, adding that the Holy Synod will then convene to elect the new bishop.

He said the new process “will have nothing to do with the previous ones,” as tensions and confrontations that in the past created divisions even among priests will be avoided.

The Holy Synod, he added, “can take the pulse of the people and promote someone, without self-interest.”

Regarding candidacies, Archbishop Georgios clarified that “those who want can be candidates,” submitting the relevant application to the Holy Synod once the new regulation has been drawn up.

Referring to former Bishop Tychikos, who was removed from the Paphos bishopric at an emergency synod session in May 2025, following a series of disputes over matters of church protocol, the archbishop said he did not respond to the opportunity to sign the creed, despite repeated appeals to both the civil court and the Ecumenical Patriarchate.

“We must have a little logic in us… when you do not accept the first decision, why do you appeal a second time?”, he said, emphasising that “we must be somewhat serious.”

On the possibility of Tychikos’ return, he said that “if he changes his attitude, there is a possibility that he can maintain his priestly office,” however, he warned that “if he continues the same, I do not see any other way out,” expressing the view that “he is being led astray.”

The archbishop rejected accusations that the Church of Cyprus’ prestige had been harmed.

“On the contrary, some tried to lead it into schisms and the Church reacted and prevented the evil. I believe that our prestige has been raised,” he said, citing instances of zealotry and attempts to exploit international ecclesiastical tensions.