From the Cave of Dragons to the Wine of Knights, Cyprus is full of tale

In her speech at the opening of the Myths and Tales of Cyprus Exhibition at the European Parliament in Strasbourg to mark the start of Cyprus’ presidency of the EU Council the Director of the Press and Information Office Aliki Stylianou explained these myths

AS A first acquaintance with Cyprus, we chose to present the Myths and Tales of Cyprus’ exhibition.

Why? Because The Myths and Tales of Cyprus series was born out of a desire to preserve and share knowledge of our cultural heritage. Mythology has a way of transcending physical borders. They are living narratives that connect generations, reflecting the values of a country, projecting its history and it is the easiest way to send messages, as culture is a universal language.

The exhibition comprises eight stories, beginning with that of the Dragons, the enormous beasts, symbols of power and fear, which in Cyprus fought for sovereignty of the island both on earth and in the sky. Many myths refer to them. This particular one refers to a dragon from Paphos and another from the Mesaoria plain (in Greek it means between the mountains). They were stealing water from humans, water always being a scarce resource in Cyprus. The Paphian dragon conquered and dominated the Tillyria area (a hidden gem of charming villages like Kato Pyrgos, Pomos and Pachyammos).

Another story of dragons refers to the Dali area, and the Cave of Dragons which, according to tradition, exercised control and power over the island’s most valuable resource – water.

The second story refers to the Wine of Knights, commandaria, the signature wine of Cyprus which took its name from the area of the great Commandery of Limassol. The area is blessed with altitude, limestone-rich soil and two ancient local grape varieties, the white xynisteri and the red kokkino. Also, when diluted, commandaria was used as medicine.

During the Third Crusade, the English King, Richard the Lionheart, renowned for his ferocity, sold Cyprus to the Knights Templar and in 1191 they became the first European rulers of Cyprus. Their mission was to protect the Holy Lands and to control the trade routes leading east. They crafted a unique wine called Commandaria, which travelled to royal courts and palaces, becoming known as the wine of Kings and Knights.

The third story refers to the Stones of Digenis Akritas, a legendary hero with enormous physical powers, as strong as a mountain. His tale was born out of the Akritic songs, a collection of Byzantine folk songs (9th -11th century). He was the chid of a Muslim general and a Byzantine noblewoman. He always fought for good. It is said that when pirates or invaders would approach the island, he would grab a boulder and hurl it straight at their ships, forcing them to flee in terror.

Some of these stones are still standing, the most famous being Petra tou Romiou in Paphos, at the very spot where the goddess of beauty and love, Aphrodite, emerged from the sea.

The fourth story refers to the Saint Helena, Ayia Eleni and the Holy Cross. It is set in the 4th century AD, a time by which the island had suffered 10 years of severe drought, with snakes everywhere and on top of that, 40 demons terrorising the people.

Ayia Eleni, the mother of the first Byzantine emperor, Constantine the Great, set out to find the Holy Cross in the Holy Land. On her way back, she made a stop in Cyprus. According to the chronicler Leontios Machairas, she disembarked at the river Vasilopotamos, near Mari. To help the people, she released the cats that were on her ship on the island to kill the snakes. Ever since, cats are everywhere.

She also encountered a priest, who she asked him to use prayers to lure the 40 demons and trap them in a deep pit her workers had dug close to the village of Tochni. When the demons fell into the pit, she ordered it to be sealed with a white stone. Above the pit, she subsequently built a chapel, dedicated to the Holy Cross.

Later on, she found out that a fragment of the Holy Cross was missing. God then sent her a vision and guided her to find and protect the sacred wood. She spotted it on the top of a mountain known today as the Mountain of the Cross, Stavrovouni, where one of Cyprus’ oldest monasteries is located.

The fifth story, refers to Sierolotta – the iron pig or beast – which used to come out in the village of Doros, in the Limassol area. Sometimes her terrifying face took the form of a woman with serpents for hair. At dawn she would eat people’s livestock and, worse still, steal their most valuable resource – water.

The villagers’ despair attracted the attention of a monk who was wandering in search of a place to build a church. The villagers warned him of Sierolotta but the monk was fearless. Three times the iron pig charged at him. The fourth time she was ready to devour him, but at that moment, the monk was wrapped in a haze of light and from his back two white wings unfurled. He rose above her and with divine strength lifted her high up in the sky. The earth then split open and the monk dropped the beast into the hole, which was immediately sealed. Sierolotta will remain sealed, he said, but only for a thousand years. Then, she will return.

The sixth story refers to Kataklysmos (the Great Flood) in Cyprus, where Noah’s Ark is said to have docked on the only stone that remained above the water, the peak of the Troodos mountain range, called Chionistra. The flood marked the end of one world and the beginning of another.

On Chionistra, near a church dedicated to Archangel Michael, there stood a great stone which explains why Noah docked his Ark there. The stone was sanctified and had miraculous powers: whenever it moved, it brought rain. On the coast of Cyprus, especially in Larnaca, the Festival of the Flood is still celebrated.

The seventh story refers to Adonis, the result of incest.

Aphrodite was worshipped by all peoples of the Mediterranean. Only one girl dared not to honour her, believing herself to be more beautiful than the goddess. Her name was Myrrha, daughter of the mythical King of Paphos, Kinyras.

As punishment for her impudence, Aphrodite condemned Myrrha to fall in love with her father. Her father was deceived by Myrrha and lay with her for eight nights. When he discovered the truth, he tried to kill her, but Aphrodite took pity on Myrrha and saved her by turning her into a tree that still bears her name. Nine months later, the trunk of the tree split open and a child was born: Adonis.

When Adonis grew into manhood, his beauty was irresistible and Aphrodite fell in love with him. When Ares, God of War, found out, he became jealous and swore to kill his rival. One day, in the forests of Paphos, he fatally wounded Adonis. When Adonis died, he went to the Underworld where Persephone, queen of the Underworld and goddess of spring and nature, also fell in love with him.

Zeus, in an effort to solve the conflict between his two daughters, decreed that Adonis would spend Spring and Summer with Aphrodite and Autumn and Winter with Persephone in the Underworld. Thus, the cycle of life – death and rebirth, came into being.

In Cyprus, and especially in Paphos, every spring, people celebrate the Adonia, planting seeds in clay pots, leaving them in seawater, as symbols of his brief life and his union with the sea-born Goddess Aphrodite.

The eighth story refers to the Castles of Regina.

Castles are a perfect setting for a myth to come alive. One day, construction of a castle began at Boufavento, nestled in the Pentadaktylos mountain range. The queen herself, Regina, in mediaeval times, during the Frankish rule of Cyprus, was overseeing the workers, men from surrounding villages.

When the castle was finally built, Regina summoned them to its vault on the pretext of rewarding them. But there, her soldiers were waiting and killed every one of them. Legend says that once a year, on the night of Christ’s Resurrection, a secret gate opens leading to the hidden treasure, rekindling people’s hopes. Whoever happens to be there at the exact moment may enter and claim their share. But as soon as the Gospel ends, the gate closes.

The fate of a shepherd at Boufavento is a story to tell; he managed to escape with treasure but once he came into the sun, he melted like a candle.

But what truly was the treasure of Regina? Perhaps it represents people’s hopes and longing that one day their toil will bring them wealth and a good life, or perhaps what they have lost will someday be regained.

Myths are a living part of our daily life. As in the past, so too today, people live inside these myths.

Culture shapes who we are and who we can become

In his address at the opening of the Press and Information Office’s exhibition, in the presence of President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola, President Nikos Christodoulides spoke about the importance of culture. Below is an abridged version of his speech

Jean Monnet is often quoted as saying, ‘If I had to do it all over again, I would begin with culture’.

Culture shapes who we are and who we can become. It connects people across borders, strengthens our communities, and inspires creativity and innovation.

This reflection lies at the heart of the exhibition Myths and Tales of Cyprus, which I am honoured to inaugurate today, here in the European Parliament, where European citizens’ voices find expression.

The Myths and Tales of Cyprus exhibition was created out of a profound need to preserve, highlight and pass on our cultural heritage. The myths and traditions of a place are not merely narratives of the past, but living stories that connect generations, reflect shared values and form an integral part of cultural identity.

In these myths, visitors will discover familiar themes and symbols. They will recognise echoes of stories from their own countries. This is because mythology transcends borders and reminds us that Europe’s cultural wealth is built on shared human experiences, told and retold through many voices.

As an island at the southeasternmost edge of the EU, at the crossroads of three continents, Cyprus has stood for centuries as a meeting point of peoples, cultures and ideas.

Culture is our common language. It draws citizens closer together, strengthens the unity of our common European home, and reminds us that Europe’s strength lies not only in unity, but also in its remarkable diversity, where each country adds its own unique thread to our shared European tapestry.