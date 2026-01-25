Price prediction discussions tend to intensify when a project sits at the intersection of low valuation, visible progress, and a clearly defined roadmap. That is the position Mutuum Finance (MUTM) currently occupies. Analysts following early-stage DeFi projects are increasingly outlining scenarios where MUTM’s structure, timing, and rollout strategy support a longer-term path toward the $1 level by 2027.

These projections are not built on short-term volatility. They are based on how Mutuum Finance is progressing through its presale, how its lending and borrowing platform is being introduced, and how utility is expected to come online alongside the token itself.

Mutuum Finance progress so far

Mutuum Finance is positioning itself as a DeFi protocol focused on lending and borrowing without forcing users to sell their crypto assets. The project has moved steadily through development milestones, with recent updates reinforcing that execution is keeping pace with its roadmap.

What has stood out to analysts is consistency. Rather than remaining conceptual, Mutuum Finance has continued to communicate tangible progress, particularly around its core protocol and security reviews. This has played a role in keeping attention on the project as it approaches the later stages of its presale.

Presale momentum and key metrics

Mutuum Finance is currently in phase 7 of its presale, with the token priced at $0.04. At this stage, the presale has raised close to $20 million, reflecting sustained participation.

Holder growth has followed a similar trajectory. More than 18,850 wallets are now holding MUTM tokens, indicating a broadening base of early participants. In terms of supply, over 830 million tokens have already been sold across the presale. That figure represents nearly half of the total presale allocation of 1.82 billion tokens, signaling that availability at current pricing levels is narrowing.

The confirmed launch price of $0.06 places the current presale valuation below where the token is expected to enter the market. This gap is frequently referenced by analysts as a key reason interest remains elevated at this stage.

Price progression through presale phases

The presale structure itself has become part of the price narrative. MUTM began at $0.01 in phase 1, then advanced through $0.015, $0.02, $0.025, and subsequent stages to reach the current $0.04 level in phase 7. From the initial phase to now, the token price has already increased by 300%.

Looking ahead to the $0.06 launch price, the total increase from phase 1 stands at roughly 600%. Analysts often view this progression as evidence of structured demand, especially as each phase has attracted new participants without slowing overall momentum.

Utility at launch and why it matters

One of the strongest factors shaping MUTM price discussions is the roadmap decision to launch the lending and borrowing platform at the same time as the token goes live. This means MUTM is not expected to enter the market as a passive asset, but as a token with immediate functionality.

The protocol allows users to supply assets such as ETH and USDT into liquidity pools, receiving mtTokens that represent their deposits and accrue yield. Borrowers can lock collateral and access liquidity without selling their holdings. The system also includes debt tokens to track borrow positions and an automated liquidator bot to manage risk.

Fees generated by protocol activity are used to acquire MUTM tokens, which are then distributed to mtToken stakers, directly linking platform usage to token demand. Analysts often point to this structure when discussing why post-launch price behavior could differ from projects that delay utility.

From the $0.06 launch price, some analysts discuss scenarios where MUTM could move toward the $0.35 level as adoption, liquidity, and exchange exposure expand. Measured from the current $0.04 presale price, a move to $0.35 represents an increase of 800%.

Even a relatively small allocation of $500 at the current $0.04 price is often highlighted in these discussions. At a $0.35 valuation, that position would be worth around $4,500, implying an increase of roughly $4,000.

Audit completion and testnet deployment

Earlier in the project’s development, the MUTM token underwent a CertiK audit, achieving a token scan score of 90/100, which provided early validation of the token’s structure and security profile. More recently, Halborn Security completed its independent audit of Mutuum Finance’s V1 lending and borrowing smart contracts, covering the core mechanics of the protocol ahead of deployment.

Following the Halborn audit, the team confirmed that V1 of the lending and borrowing protocol is being prepared for launch on the Sepolia testnet. This stage will allow users to test key features such as liquidity pools, lending and borrowing functionality, mtTokens, debt tracking, and the liquidation system within a live testing environment before mainnet release.

Longer-term potential toward 2027

Beyond the initial launch window, analysts point to several roadmap elements that shape longer-term projections. These include plans for an overcollateralized stablecoin, multichain expansion, and layer 2 optimization to improve efficiency and scalability. Each of these developments is commonly associated with expanding addressable markets for DeFi lending platforms.

In this context, some analysts outline a path toward $1 by 2027, which would represent a 2,400% increase from the current $0.04 price. When compared with established assets such as Solana (SOL) or Ripple (XRP), the magnitude of potential upside reflects MUTM’s early position in its development cycle.

Incentives during the presale window

Participants in the presale currently also have access to additional incentives. These include a $100,000 giveaway, with 10 winners each receiving $10,000 worth of MUTM tokens, as well as a 24-hour leaderboard that rewards the top participant each day with a $500 MUTM bonus in addition to their allocation.

Mutuum Finance is approaching a transition point where presale pricing, platform readiness, and token launch converge. With the token still priced below its launch valuation, nearly half of the presale allocation already distributed, and the V1 protocol preparing for testnet deployment, analysts continue to view the current stage as a defining window.

As discussions increasingly focus on post-launch performance and longer-term development toward 2027, MUTM’s combination of utility, structured distribution, and roadmap execution explains why projections toward higher price levels, including $1, remain part of the conversation while the token is still under $0.10.

