A four-year-old girl who had been admitted to Limassol general hospital on Saturday died of influenza type A on Monday, the state health services (Okypy) announced.

“According to the attending physicians, the cause of death was multi-organ failure as a result of Influenza A,” Okypy spokesperson Charalambos Charilaou said.

The girl had been intubated and transferred from Limassol to the ICU unit of Nicosia’s Makarios hospital in critical condition on Saturday.

Earlier in the day Okypy said hospitalisations for Covid-19 and Influenza A had increased in Limassol over the weekend.