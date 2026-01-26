Building safety issues at Athalassa hospital were the focus of a meeting on Monday chaired by Health Minister Neophytos Charalambides.

During the meeting, the minister was informed in detail regarding serious structural concerns at the hospital, as highlighted in the findings of a recent study.

The action plan of the state health services (Okypy) for effectively addressing the situation was also presented.

Charalambides then issued clear instructions for the immediate implementation of all necessary measures to ensure the safety of patients and staff.

The meeting also saw the decision to begin procedures for the second phase of construction of the new Athalassa hospital, aimed at, as the ministry said, “definitively and sustainably” resolving the facility’s chronic structural problems.