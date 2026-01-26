The police have begun an ex officio investigation into information circulating online over the past days regarding the alleged battering of Louisa Andreou, wife of Paphos mayor Phedonas Phedonos, however Andreou in a statement dismissed the allegations and cited political motives behind the “malice and gossip”.

Police spokesman Christodoulos Konsolos told the Cyprus News Agency that the police had begun investigations on Sunday regarding online information concerning domestic violence.

The information first appeared in posts by Ioanna Photiou (Annie Alexui), including medical reports, which will be examined by the authorities, he said.

Konsolos explained that the police were obliged to investigate, whether or not there had been a complaint.

If offences are identified, the Law Office would give further instructions. If not, then the Law Office would give its opinion on further moves, he added.

On Saturday, Andreou posted a statement on social media, saying this was a coordinated attack against her family with the aim of harming her husband’s political career.

Andreou said she wished to protect her family from “malice and gossip”, assured she was not a victim of violence and pointed out that she had been in a harmonious marriage for 20 years.

She described Phedonos as a “wonderful man” and called for political games to be kept away from her family.

In a newer post on social media, which she said would be her last public intervention, Andreou clarified she had never filed a report against her husband and that any allegations that she had were “completely false and unfounded”.

Andreou questioned the motives of those spreading such claims, which harmed personalities and their families.

She also wondered if such behaviour contributed to information and the awakening of society, or whether they led to deception, serving ulterior and selfish purposes.