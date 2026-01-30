The next step for the stalled Larnaca marina redevelopment, focusing on dredging works, the tender for the nautical club and the evaluation of proposals to revive the project was discussed on Friday by Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades and local authorities.

Vafeades met Larnaca mayor Andreas Vyras, municipal president Nakis Antoniou and officials from the urban planning department, amid growing frustration over repeated delays and calls for formal government positions.

Vyras raised questions over a proposal by the Prosperity Group, linked to the former contractor Kition Ocean Holdings, seeking to revive the project.

An opinion has been requested from the legal service before any decision is taken.

Vafeades said the dredging of the marina is expected to be completed this month and that procedures for the tender for the nautical club can proceed immediately.

He added that a study by foreign experts will be submitted within a week, after which consultations with the local community will begin.

He stressed the government’s intention to move forward but acknowledged the need for careful planning and engagement.

“We want to move forward. We share the anxiety of the local community and for this reason we must immediately bring results,” he said, adding that timetables would be provided for both the study and subsequent steps.

Vyras welcomed the commitment but said strict deadlines were essential to avoid further delays.

Antoniou underlined the importance of creating local jobs so that young people can remain in Larnaca.

Kition Ocean Holdings CEO Panos Alexandrou said the original contract could still be implemented and offered to provide bank guarantees for an immediate resumption of works.

He described the suspension as a “huge and unfair loss” for residents and for Cyprus, urging authorities to prioritise progress over political considerations.

The redevelopment of Larnaca’s marina and port has faced repeated setbacks since the government terminated its contract with Kition in March 2024 over a dispute on financial guarantees.

The original completion date of March next year has been pushed back, leaving the project’s future unresolved.