The dredging of Larnaca’s marina, budgeted at €900,000, is “proceeding as scheduled” and is expected to be completed by December, Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades said on Thursday.

Speaking during a visit to the marina, the minister said final decisions on the future of the marina and port will be taken based on expert recommendations and consultations with local organisations.

“The dredging of the Larnaca marina is a project we promised to promote immediately with the termination of the Kition contract, because there was a problem with the vessels, particularly at the exit,” he said.

The dredging involves “removing sand and seaweed from the seabed, loading it onto another vessel and taking it to a sea area designated by the department of fisheries and marine research”, Vafeades explained.

“We want a very smooth entry and exit for the marina and this will provide additional safety to all those using it. I think it is an action that needed to be made and we are truly happy because it is moving forward,” he added.

Referring to a floating dock used at the marina, Vafeades said it will be repaired as it is worn by time and weather.

The transport ministry’s action at the marina also includes the upgrading of all infrastructure, such as electrical installations and lighting.

Vafeades also said that for the city’s marina and port, experts have visited the sites and held early consultations with local organisations, to hear their concerns and ideas, which they will incorporate in their report.

The experts will be visiting Larnaca again in December and submit their draft plan and the relevance of the project for the Middle East.

“This is very important so that we can better know what we will face and how we will cater for the needs in the region and organise the marina in such a way that it will be a viable and profitable unit,” Vafeades said.

He added that soon there would be much to announce for the ports in both Larnaca and Limassol.