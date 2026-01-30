Wife of embattled Paphos mayor Phedonas Phedonos, Louisa Andreou sent a letter to police on Friday requesting the cessation of the investigation into allegations of domestic abuse.

Police spokesperson Christodoulos Konsolos confirmed receival of the letter.

Speaking on Omega TV, Konsolos said the request also included the issuance of a public announcement to stop the investigation.

The allegations, which surfaced on social media earlier this month, have been publicly denied by both Phedonos and Andreou.

Police launched the investigation after influencer Ioanna Photiou, also known as Annie Alexui, shared medical documents allegedly linked to Andreou, claiming they indicated abuse.

The authenticity of the documents is under examination.

Photiou is currently in Russia and wanted in Cyprus for personal data violations, publishing false information, and online harassment.

Interior ministry officials have formally requested information from police to determine whether the investigation could trigger statutory procedures that allow for the suspension of a mayor under investigation for serious offences.

Andreou has rejected the allegations, saying she does not feel fear or require protection.

“Those who know me in my workplace, family and social environment know that I am not a victim,” she said.

She described her marriage as harmonious for two decades and framed the social media posts as a coordinated attack on her husband’s political career.