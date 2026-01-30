A police officer was remanded in custody for four days on Friday after being arrested on suspicion of repeatedly giving his personal mobile phone to a detainee while on guard duty at Larnaca police detention facilities.

The officer was arrested on Thursday by the police internal audit service and appeared before Larnaca district court on Friday morning behind closed doors.

The prosecution requested his continued detention, citing the seriousness of the offences under investigation and the risk of interference with witnesses.

The defence objected, with lawyer Paris Loizou arguing that the proceedings should be held in open court, saying the case raised issues of public interest and transparency.

He also criticised what he described as selective leaks to the media, alleging an attempt to create a climate of fear around the case.

After a brief adjournment, the court accepted the prosecution’s request for a closed hearing under the law protecting the official duties of service members.

The judge ruled that the process should take place behind closed doors to avoid publicising operational matters. The defence’s objection to the remand was also rejected.

Police said the officer is being investigated on suspicion of abuse of power, fraud, breach of trust by a public official, transporting a mobile phone or other means of communication into detention facilities, dereliction of duty, violation of classified state information, bribery and corruption.

According to information presented to the court, the officer allegedly handed his phone to a detainee on more than one occasion, allowing him to make a number of calls.

One of the alleged incidents is said to have taken place last Saturday while the officer was on guard duty.

The detainee who was given the phone is a 48-year-old Cypriot, described by police as the alleged leader of a criminal group accused of demanding protection money from a businessman in central Larnaca.

The man, along with four foreign nationals, was referred earlier this week to trial before the Larnaca permanent criminal court in connection with a violent brawl and shooting near police headquarters on January 17.

They are being held at the central prisons pending trial, which is scheduled to begin on March 16.

The alleged phone handover is said to have occurred before the detainee’s referral to trial, during his detention at Larnaca police station.

After information reached the authorities, closed-circuit surveillance footage from the station was examined, leading to the officer’s arrest.

The officer’s mobile phone has been sent for forensic examination to determine who was contacted from the device.

Instructions have also been given for the officer to be placed on suspension.

According to police sources, he had previously been suspended over disciplinary matters.

The case comes against the backdrop of newly approved legislation tightening rules on mobile phones in detention facilities.

On Thursday, the House plenum passed amendments to the prisons law criminalising the possession, use, import or export of mobile phones and other prohibited items in or from prisons.

Under the new framework, offenders face up to two years’ imprisonment or a fine of up to €6,000, or both. Stricter penalties apply to prison staff, who face up to three years in prison, a fine of up to €10,000, or both.

The justice ministry welcomed the court’s decision, saying it reinforced efforts to uphold the rule of law and safeguard the integrity of the prisons.