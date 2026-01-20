Five people arrested in connection with a violent brawl and shooting in central Larnaca on Saturday were remanded in custody for eight days on Tuesday, as police continue to search for further suspects.

The Larnaca district court issued the detention order following a lengthy hearing.

Police told the court that four of the five suspects admitted being present at the scene on Saturday afternoon, while the fifth claimed to have an alibi.

A lawyer representing two of the suspects objected to the remand request, arguing that they were in the area by chance and questioned why individuals seen in video footage attacking people and vehicles with axes and crowbars had not been arrested.

An investigator said the inquiry remains at an early stage, with closed circuit footage still being examined and further questioning expected.

One suspect, who appeared in court on crutches and denied being present, also objected to his detention.

Police said they have evidence that a complainant was assaulted with crutches and that money was demanded for protection.

Among those remanded are two brothers, while a third brother is wanted in connection with the case.

A further suspect, aged 48, appeared in court after undergoing surgery for head and hand injuries allegedly sustained during the incident.

Police are investigating offences including conspiracy to commit a felony, illegal possession and transportation of a firearm, extortion, participation in a criminal organisation and assault causing actual bodily harm.

According to information presented to the court, the incident followed alleged demands for protection money made to a businessman earlier this month.

On Saturday afternoon, a confrontation escalated in the town centre of Larnaca, where a group arrived in multiple vehicles and an altercation ensued.

Police said shots were fired during the disorder.

Separate information placed before the court alleged that the same group had attempted to take over security arrangements at entertainment venues in Larnaca earlier this month.

Police confirmed they are seeking four additional individuals in connection with the brawl.

The five suspects were arrested on Monday evening.

The incident occurred near the town’s police headquarters and prompted renewed concern from local authorities about organised crime and public safety.