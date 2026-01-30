The crypto market continues to shift toward projects that combine real utility with strong fundamentals, and Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about names in that space. The project has recently achieved two major milestones — the successful launch of its V1 lending and borrowing protocol on the Sepolia testnet and surpassing $20 million raised in its ongoing presale phase.

Mutuum Finance presale progress

Mutuum Finance’s presale has seen exceptional momentum, with investors taking notice of its fast-paced development and transparent roadmap. The project recently attracted a significant $175,000 investment from a single whale, following the announcement of the V1 protocol launch on Sepolia testnet. This sparked renewed interest among investors, resulting in $300,000 raised in total over the last 72 hours, bringing the overall presale amount to $20.18 million.

Currently, there are over 18,900 holders of the MUTM token, highlighting strong community growth and early confidence in the project. The current token price is $0.04, while the launch price is set at $0.06, meaning that tokens remain available at a discounted rate before the public listing. Since Phase 1, when the token was priced at $0.01, MUTM has already surged by 300%, showing impressive progress through its presale stages.

Analysts suggest that investors who join during the current presale phase could potentially see returns of up to 500% once the token is listed, supported by the project’s accelerating fundraising activity and increasing market interest leading up to launch.

Mutuum Finance V1 protocol launch on sepolia testnet

One of the biggest achievements for Mutuum Finance so far has been the launch of its V1 protocol on the Sepolia testnet, a major step toward its mainnet deployment. The team announced the launch officially on X (formerly Twitter), saying:

“Mutuum Finance Protocol is now live. You can now access the app, explore the initial markets, and start testing the core lending & borrowing flows.”

On the Sepolia testnet, Mutuum Finance gives users hands-on access to its core DeFi functions in a realistic testing environment. The testnet currently supports four major assets — USDT, ETH, WBTC, and LINK — allowing users to experiment with lending, borrowing, and staking. Participants can supply these assets to earn yield, use them as collateral to borrow, and stake to receive MUTM rewards, all within a secure framework powered by verified smart contracts.

Here’s a quick breakdown of the key components that users can now explore:

mtTokens: These tokens are minted when users supply assets to the protocol. They represent the deposit position and automatically accumulate yield over time. As interest builds, mtTokens increase in value, allowing users to track their real-time earnings.



Debt Tokens: Minted when a user borrows, debt tokens track both the principal borrowed and the accumulated interest. This creates an on-chain record of all obligations, ensuring full transparency across the system.



Automated Liquidator Bot: This mechanism continuously monitors users’ collateral safety levels. If a borrower’s position becomes undercollateralized, the bot automatically liquidates it to maintain overall protocol stability and protect lenders’ funds.



Health Factor: A crucial safety metric that shows how secure a borrower’s position is. A score above 1.0 means the position is healthy, while falling below 1.0 could trigger liquidation. This feature helps preserve balance and safety across the ecosystem.

The successful deployment of the V1 protocol marks a major leap forward for Mutuum Finance, demonstrating that the project is not just theoretical but actively delivering on its promises. This achievement significantly strengthens investor confidence, proving that Mutuum Finance is capable of executing complex DeFi functionalities before launch.

Analyst expectations and price predictions

Analysts remain highly optimistic about MUTM’s post-launch trajectory. With a functioning protocol already in testing and an active presale community, they predict that the token could see a 10–15x increase shortly after its exchange listing.

As Mutuum Finance already has a working product and verified audits, experts suggest it has a strong chance of being listed on major Tier-1 and Tier-2 exchanges, which could rapidly boost liquidity and market exposure. Following listing, analysts estimate that MUTM could reach around $0.45, representing an increase of roughly 1,025% from its current $0.04 presale price.

An investor purchasing $1,000 worth of MUTM at the current presale price could see that grow to approximately $10,250 once the token hits the projected post-launch value — a potential $9,250 profit.

Future developments and roadmap

The Mutuum Finance team has stated that they are now fully focused on improving and expanding the protocol. In their latest update on X, the team confirmed:

“More features are already in the pipeline, with the next update planned for the coming weeks, as we build toward Mainnet.”

In the future, the roadmap includes the development of an overcollateralized stablecoin, multi-chain expansion, and Layer-2 optimization to further enhance the scalability and interoperability of the platform. Analysts believe that as these developments roll out, the MUTM token could see up to 55x growth by 2027, potentially pushing its price toward $2.20, assuming continued adoption and exchange listings.

Community incentives and leaderboard rewards

To maintain engagement and reward participation, Mutuum Finance has introduced a 24-hour leaderboard, where the top daily contributor receives a $500 bonus in MUTM tokens. The leaderboard resets every day at 00:00 UTC, encouraging consistent activity throughout the presale phase. Additionally, the project is running a $100,000 giveaway, split among 10 winners, each receiving $10,000 worth of MUTM tokens.

Mutuum Finance is proving that it’s not just another presale token — it’s a working DeFi ecosystem in progress, with tangible features, active audits, and a growing investor base. With the V1 protocol live on Sepolia testnet, $20.18 million raised, and a clear roadmap ahead, MUTM stands out as one of the most credible early-stage crypto projects of 2026.

At $0.04 per token, it remains at a discounted entry point compared to its $0.06 launch price, giving investors a final opportunity to join before the project goes fully public. For those looking for the next potential 55x crypto opportunity — Mutuum Finance (MUTM) might just be the name to watch heading into 2027.

