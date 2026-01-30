The defence ministry on Friday denied that reports of an alleged Turkish air defence expansion in the north do not inherently undermine the Republic’s newly acquired H145M helicopters and that alternative strategies can mitigate their operational risks.

Speaking to the Cyprus Mail, the defence ministry acknowledged that Ankara’s deployment was expected following the Republic’s procurements, including the H145M helicopters, but maintained that “different strategies can be implemented to address the evolving situation on the ground”.

The ministry said it had anticipated reciprocal manoeuvres after its recent purchases, including the Barak MX air-defence system from Israel, and was adjusting operational planning accordingly.

Regional media and satellite imagery have suggested that Ankara has deployed medium-range Hisar air-defence systems near Kyrenia as part of a so-called ‘Steel Dome’ integrated network that combines radar, missile and command systems.

Military analysts have warned such systems, reportedly with a range of up to 40km, could restrict the operational capabilities of the Republic’s H145M helicopters by forcing them closer to defended zones and increasing vulnerability.

The H145M helicopters, acquired as part of a contract worth about €140 million for six aircraft, are equipped for light attack and multirole tasks and are intended to replace older Soviet-era platforms.

Turkey’s broader ‘Steel Dome’ ambition aims to integrate multiple layers of air and missile defence under a unified command structure, combining systems such as Hisar medium-range missiles with radar networks.

Analysts have suggested that such architectures are designed to counter a range of threats including drones, helicopters, aircraft and missiles, enhancing surveillance and engagement capabilities across the Levant.

The defence ministry reiterated that current force posture and procurement decisions, including layered air-defence investments, aim to ensure that Cyprus retains credible deterrence and operational flexibility.