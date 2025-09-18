Sources from Turkey’s defence ministry were on Thursday quoted as having warned of “dangerous consequences” after the Republic of Cyprus took delivery of the Israeli Barak MX air defence system.

According to Turkey’s Anadolu Agency, the sources said the ministry is “closely following media reports alleging that the Greek Cypriot administration in southern Cyprus has purchased an air defence system from Israel”.

“We would like to reiterate that the Greek Cypriot administration’s ongoing armament efforts and activities which could undermine peace and stability on the island could have dangerous consequences,” the sources said.

They added that “any attempt to disrupt the balance on the island is being carefully monitored”, and that “all necessary measures are being taken to ensure the security and peace of the TRNC”.

“Turkey, as it did yesterday, stands by and supports the TRNC today. The Turkish Cypriot people are also under Turkey’s protection,” they said.

The Barak MX is a surface-to-air missile which is designed to defend against airborne threats including aircraft, helicopters, anti-ship missiles, drones, ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and combat jets.

On Wednesday, Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas had pre-empted a Turkish response to the purchase of the missiles, saying it would be hypocritical.

“I consider them to be absolutely hypocritical in the sense that for 51 years, 40,000 Turkish troops have been in occupied Cyprus. Cyprus is a victim of invasion, and its self-evident right to defend its territorial integrity and sovereignty through its deterrent power, through its defensive armour, is an obligation we have towards the Cypriot people and towards ourselves,” he said.

He added that “every state that wants to respect itself takes care of its citizens’ basic security”, before highlighting the fact that the missiles’ arrival was not greeted with fanfare.

“Today, we choose the path of silence, of low tones, and ultimately, because we chose this method and this path, I can declare to you with all responsibility that we have the capabilities to defend the Republic of Cyprus with anti-aircraft and anti-missile defences, if and when it is needed,” he said.

He added, “of course, we all hope that such crises and such situations will not occur in the Republic of Cyprus or on our territory”.

Palmas had also warned that there are “loopholes” which may allow Turkey to participate “indirectly” in the European Union’s Security Action for Europe (Safe) programme, despite the “difficulties and obstacles for Turkey to participate in this process”.

He made reference to European Council president Antonio Costa’s visit to the island on Monday, saying Costa had been “clear and unambiguous on the matter” of Turkey potentially joining the Safe programme and that his words “do not need any misrepresentation”.

Costa had said the Safe programme’s rules are “clear” and that the programme is “open to third countries, but to third countries which do not constitute a threat to the security of any member state”.

“States which attack or threaten the security of a member state cannot be allowed to use Safe,” he added.

The Safe programme is open to all 27 EU member states, as well as the four European Economic Area States – Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland – and Ukraine, as well as six other countries which have signed common defence agreements with the EU – Albania, Japan, Moldova, North Macedonia, South Korea and the United Kingdom.

Turkey would be eligible to sign an agreement similar to that of the UK with the EU and gain access to the Safe programme, but defence agreements require unanimity among EU member states.

The Republic of Cyprus would be minded to veto such an agreement, though Palmas alluded to “pressure” placed on EU diplomats by Nato with the aim of allowing Turkey to fully participate in the programme, particularly after the Turkish government formally filed a request to participate in the programme earlier this week.

Greek newspaper Kathimerini reported on Tuesday that Nato secretary-general Mark Rutte had “signalled support” for Turkish participation in the programme during a meeting with EU ambassadors, arguing that “engagement” between the EU and Turkey “is essential for stronger Nato cooperation”.

Exactly 23 of the EU’s 27 members are also Nato members.

Palmas on Wednesday said the government “expected such pressure from Nato to give Turkey the opportunity through Safe to strengthen itself”.

Cyprus secured over €1 billion of funding for military hardware through the Safe programme last week, while 18 other EU member states are also in line to receive funding as part of the €150bn allocated by the commission to the programme earlier this year.