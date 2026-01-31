The UN Security Council’s renewal of the UN peacekeeping force mandate has drawn sharp criticism from the north, with the ‘foreign ministry’ urging the UN to abandon the federal model and adopt a two-state solution based on sovereign equality.

In a statement issued after the Security Council extended Unficyp’s mandate until January 31, 2027, the north’s ‘foreign ministry’ said the decision was taken “without the consent of the Turkish Cypriot side” and was therefore “unacceptable”.

It argued that renewing the mandate based solely on the consent of the Republic “ignores the existence and will of the Turkish Cypriot people”.

The statement rejected a bizonal, bicommunal federation as “a demonstrably historically flawed model” and said the only realistic path forward was “the development of good neighbourly relations between two existing states based on sovereign equality and equal international status”.

Security Council members were urged to rethink their position and “reconsider outdated resolutions and adopt a new approach based on the existence of two peoples and two states with separate sovereign wills within their borders”.

It further made reference to “the Greek Cypriots’ efforts to advance their ongoing hegemonic ambitions over the entire island, instead of reaching a fair, lasting, and sustainable agreement with the Turkish Cypriots.”

The ‘ministry’ insisted that the continued operation of Unficyp in its territory rests solely on “good faith and the constructive attitude of the authorities”.

The statement accused the UN of failing to act with neutrality, arguing that Unficyp has become “a de facto protector of the status quo”, which it said all sides accept is unsustainable.

It claimed the UN avoids explicitly attributing responsibility to the Greek Cypriot side in reports and resolutions, a practice which “undermines the accuracy of the facts” and “fuels intransigence”.

Specific reference was made to issues such as Varosha, the Strovilia and Pyla crossing, confidence building measures and incidents in the buffer zone, with the north alleging that violations by the Republic are downplayed or left unclear.