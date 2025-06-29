The division of Cyprus, the systematic attempt to alter the island’s religious and cultural identity, the illegal construction on Greek Cypriot properties, the illegal actions in the fenced-off city of Varosha, and the attempt to replace the agreed settlement framework with an unacceptable demand for a two-state solution, “cannot and must not be tolerated by the democratic world,” Cyprus Minister of Defence, Vasilis Palmas, said on Saturday.

Speaking at the unveiling of an icon screen, at a church in Anogia, Crete, dedicated to Greek soldiers who went missing during the 1974 Turkish invasion of Cyprus, Palmas expressed deep gratitude to Greece for its continued support for Cyprus’ struggle for justice and reunification.

According to a press release, issued by the Ministry of Defence, in his address, Palmas conveyed the sincere gratitude of the Republic of Cyprus and the entire Cypriot Hellenism to the Hellenic Republic, which, as he noted, “steadily supports our struggle for the liberation of our occupied territories and the restoration of justice in our homeland.”

Palmas emphasized that the consequences of the invasion and ongoing occupation, as well as Turkey’s crimes, will never be forgotten. “As Greek Cypriots, we have a duty to continue our struggle for survival and our rightful claims,” he said.

Referring to the humanitarian issue of the missing persons, he described it as the most tragic aspect of the Cyprus problem, one that continues to torment families and leaves wounds open, with long-lasting consequences for all who have lost loved ones.

“The issue of missing persons is a profoundly serious humanitarian concern and a deep wound for the Republic of Cyprus,” the Minister stressed.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results due to Turkish intransigence. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.

UN Secretary General announced that an informal meeting on Cyprus in a broader format will be held at the end of July, following a similar meeting in Geneva, on March 17-18. Antonio Guterres also announced that he will appoint a new personal envoy on Cyprus to prepare the next steps, while the two sides agreed to proceed with a number of initiatives, involving the opening of crossing points, the creation of a Technical Committee on Youth and other initiatives in the buffer zone and throughout the island.

A Committee on Missing Persons has been established, upon agreement between the leaders of the two communities, with the scope of exhuming, identifying and returning to their relatives the remains of 492 Turkish Cypriots and 1,510 Greek Cypriots, who went missing during the inter-communal fighting of 1963-1964 and in 1974.

According to statistical data published on the CMP website by February 28, 2025 out of 2002 missing persons 1,704 were exhumed and 1,052 were identified. Out of 1,510 Greek Cypriot missing persons 756 were identified and 754 are still missing. Out of 492 Turkish Cypriot missing persons 296 were identified and 196 are still missing.