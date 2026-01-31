The government has welcomed the United Nations Security Council’s decision to renew the mandate of the UN peacekeeping force in Cyprus (Unficyp) until January 31, 2027, reaffirming its support for renewed negotiations aimed at a comprehensive settlement of the Cyprus problem.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the foreign ministry said the continued presence of Unficyp remains essential “as long as the Turkish occupation continues”, stressing that the government would maintain close and constructive cooperation with the peacekeeping force to ensure the effective implementation of its mandate.

The Security Council adopted Resolution 2815 (2026) late on Friday with 13 votes in favour and two abstentions, by Pakistan and Somalia.

The resolution extends Unficyp’s mandate for another year without altering the core of its mission, while updating elements to reflect political and operational developments on the ground.

The resolution strongly reaffirms the UN’s commitment to a “comprehensive and just solution” based on a bizonal, bicommunal federation with political equality, warning that the current status quo is “unsustainable” and risks “irreversible changes on the ground”.

“The lack of an agreement deepens political tensions and widens the distance between the two communities,” the resolution states, cautioning that this could further undermine prospects for a settlement.

Nicosia also welcomed the Security Council’s firm backing of the UN Secretary-General’s efforts to resume negotiations, expressing hope for a rapid return to talks in line with relevant UN resolutions.

“We look forward to a swift resumption of negotiations for a comprehensive solution,” the foreign ministry said.

The resolution reiterates calls for the reversal of unilateral actions in Varosha and warns that further steps could provoke a response from the Security Council.

It also calls for the restoration of the status quo in Strovilia and across the buffer zone.

The council condemned unauthorised construction, military-style surveillance installations and incursions into the buffer zone by both sides, urging de-escalation and full respect for Unficyp’s freedom of movement.

“In light of the ongoing violations by the Turkish army in the buffer zone, the importance of reducing tensions cannot be overstated,” the foreign ministry said, describing this as a prerequisite for building trust and creating conditions conducive to progress.

The resolution also underlines concern over widening economic disparities between the two communities, encourages confidence-building measures (CBMs) such as opening new crossing points, and supports greater involvement of civil society and youth in the peace process.

The council has requested two progress reports from the secretary-general in July 2026 and January 2027.