A three-month-old infant admitted to Makarios children’s hospital last week with shaken baby syndrome was extubated on Saturday, according to Okypy press spokesman Charalambos Charilaou.

Charilaou confirmed that the infant’s condition remains “serious but stable”.

The baby was transferred to Makarios hospital after doctors identified injuries consistent with shaken baby syndrome.

A 28-year-old man, the child’s father, was arrested in Nicosia and remains under investigation on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, child exposure, abuse of a child under 16 and other related offences.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Following the case, children’s rights commissioner Elena Pericleous warned that the incident has highlighted significant gaps in support for new parents, urging the state to prioritise prevention alongside criminal accountability.

She described shaken baby syndrome as “an extremely serious and dangerous practice” that threatens the life and health of infants and “cannot be tolerated under any circumstances”.

While investigations and prosecutions are essential, she said punishment alone does not address the underlying causes.

Pericleous pointed to anxiety, exhaustion and sleep deprivation faced by new parents as risk factors that can lead to loss of control, stressing the need for early intervention.

“Focusing exclusively on criminal prosecution ignores the root of the problem,” she said.

She called for strengthened education for parents and caregivers on safe ways to calm infants and on the potentially fatal consequences of shaking.

“Only through a coherent and functional care system can the state prevent abuse and ensure the protection, health and development of every child,” she added.

The infant remains under close medical supervision at Makarios hospital.