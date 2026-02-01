The co-founder of Accept Cyprus, Costas Gavrielides, has passed away at the age of 48, it was announced on Sunday.

His sudden death was met with sadness by the LGBTQI community, as he was a strong advocate for the acceptance and the promotion of diversity.

“Costas Gavrielides, with his public presence and action, contributed substantially to the dialogue on human rights, respect for diversity and social inclusion in the Republic of Cyprus,” President Nikos Christodoulides said in a written statement.

“His course and contribution were characterised by consistency, courage and commitment to principles that strengthened the democratic quality of our society and contributed to strengthening a culture of acceptance and mutual respect,” he added.

The news of his death was announced by friends on social media.

“You were a ray of light, an angel without wings,” said one.

“Today the LGBTQI community has lost its great Father. Its fearless exponent. The courageous activist who was the first to dare to go public and claim our basic rights.

“He always treated everyone with a smile, with understanding, but also with solid arguments, which managed to be heard in the public sphere and claim rights that, twenty years ago, seemed elusive dreams,” a post on Accept-LGBTI’s social media said.

“Your imprint and contribution will remain indelible in our collective memory,” leader of Disy, to which Gavrielides belonged, Annita Demetriou wrote on X.

Gavrielides worked overseas in Cyprus’ diplomatic service in addition to working as a consultant for diversity, equality and inclusion.

From 2018 to 2023 he served as an advisor to the President for the promotion of multiculturalism, acceptance and respect for diversity. In this role, he provided suggestions for strengthening policies of equality and social cohesion, supporting actions that concerned different communities and minorities.

In 2012 Accept Cyprus was established and Gavrielides served as its first president. He was also one of the organisers of the island’s first Pride festival in 2014.

Gavrielides’ funeral will be held at 2pm on Tuesday at the Ayia Sofia church in Strovolos.