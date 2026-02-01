A Paphos family has made an urgent appeal for a stem cell donor for the youngster Lucas Adamou, who has been battling cancer for the past two years.

The disease has recently returned for the third time and an allogeneic stem cell transplant is urgently needed.

For this to happen, the family needs to find a compatible donor.

If you’re healthy and aged between 18 and 45, you can help with something that only takes a few seconds.

Checks are being carried out at the Diagnosis Laboratory Centre opposite Paphos Home Market. The procedure is simple: swab from the inside of the cheek, without pain.

Any donor that is not compatible with Lucas will have their details will be put on the register and may be able to save someone else’s life.