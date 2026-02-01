Progress on the Cyprus problem depends on political will, inclusive dialogue and small but tangible steps that show cooperation is possible, UN envoy Maria Angela Holguin said on Sunday.

She stressed that the two leaders must actively involve society to cultivate understanding and support in the resolution process, assuring citizens that a possible agreement will not disrupt their daily lives.

The minimum condition for substantial progress, she added in an interview with Politis, is “a joint commitment to participate in good faith”, warning that a new informal 5+1 type conference cannot on its own replace the political will of the parties.

International meetings can support the process, she said, but not impose it.

Holguin said the main obstacles to building trust on both a political and psychological level, are the fatigue, caution and growing skepticism about whether change is possible created by many decades without a comprehensive settlement.

“The narratives of the past continue to influence the present, making it difficult to restart the process,” she said.

On a more positive note, she underlined there is a strong desire among many Cypriots to improve daily life and obtain a more predictable future, especially in a period of increased regional and international uncertainty.

The challenge, he said, is to turn this shared desire into practical cooperation. “Trust is not restored with statements, but with continuous and daily actions that prove reliability and mutual benefit”.

Referring to Confidence Building Measures (CBMs), she said their value lies in the fact that they produce tangible results and show in practice that cooperation is possible, even in conditions of political differences.

Progress, she continued, does not require agreement on all issues at the same time, but the identification of practical areas where there can be convergence and positive momentum can be created. The pace and direction of this effort, she added, ultimately depend on the leaders’ readiness to invest in the process and their ability to compromise.

Regarding the possibility of a new 5+1 meeting, Holguin said the crucial element is the continuation of direct communication between the leaders, even when their positions are not fully aligned.

The fact that a new direct meeting between the two leaders has been agreed was seen as a positive step, and one that may lead to possible areas of convergence.

President Nikos Christodoulides had said after Wednesday’s tripartite meeting with Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman and Holguin that “the discussion will continue”, and that Erhurman had “expressed his readiness to meet without Holguin being present if she is not in Cyprus”.

Christodoulides has since suggested three dates on which the two leaders could meet.

Holguin again placed particular emphasis on the importance of inclusion and participation of society in the process.

Her contacts with civil society organisations, youth, academics and business bodies have highlighted significant energy and creativity outside formal political structures, she added.

“These voices can enrich the process with practical insights and maintain the focus on the human dimension of peace,” she said.

“Cypriots can control their dialogue, their choices and their future,” she said, adding that progress remains possible when there is a clear purpose and willingness for constructive engagement.