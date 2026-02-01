A register of property owned in the north by British Cypriot is being compiled, the Federation of Cypriots of the United Kingdom announced on Sunday.

This initiative aims to clarify the number of British citizens of Cypriot origin who lost their properties after the 1974 Turkish invasion.

The ultimate goal is to put pressure on the British government and British MPs to take action.

The losses suffered by Greek Cypriots during the invasion remain enormous, the federation said.

“In UK terms, [the occupation in Cyprus] would be equivalent to occupying Scotland and displacing its entire population as well as the population of Wales, Northern Ireland and London combined,” it added.

“Too many Cypriots passed away without ever being able to return to their homes. We cannot let this tragedy continue,” the federation said.

“It was not just houses that were taken from us, it was everything that connected us with our families, our friends and our communities,” members from Rizokarpasso said.

President of the federation Christos Karolis told the Cyprus News Agency it was important to preserve historical memory and connect the younger generations with their occupied ancestral homes.

“As we pass from generation to generation, it becomes increasingly important not to forget our roots. We want to build this registry now, before it’s too late, to document the injustice suffered by our families,” he said.

Beneficiaries can visit the website here