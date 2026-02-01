So, the man in the street is to cut water consumption by 10 per cent to contribute towards us having enough water to survive and, according to the Cyprus Mail, only hefty fines will make the man in the street cut down on water consumption.

What about a severe restriction on the mind-numbing amount of construction and development advertised everywhere? The consumption of water in constructing a building is massive. Is all this development needed?

How about a new law saying that all swimming pools within, say, 300 metres of the sea will be of sea water, and that those freshwater pools already in existence within 300 metres have, say, five years to convert to sea water?

That might help.

Brian Lait, Maroni