A traffic accident on Sunday lunchtime left six people in hospital.

According to police, the crash happened at noon at the junction of Yiannos Kranidiotis and General Timayia avenue.

Under circumstances that are still being investigated, a car driven by a 70-year-old man with his 66-year-old wife as passenger crashed with a second driven by a 40-year-old, in which there were also his 45-year-old wife and their two children, aged 8 and 4.

As a result of the crash, the 66-year-old was trapped in is car and had to be released by the fire service.

All six were taken to Larnaca general hospital.

The passenger from the first car is seriously injured by medical examinations indicate none of the other five were.

Members of the traffic police are continuing examinations at the scene.