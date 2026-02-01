Two men aged 21 and one aged 45 have been arrested while over 1.5kg of cannabis was seized, police said on Sunday.

While police were carrying out a search of the 45-year-old’s car parked outside his house in Larnaca, they found two plastic-wrapped parcels which held 1.107kg of cannabis.

A following search of his home, where he lives with one of the 21-year-olds, they found further parcels with cannabis weighing 414g, a box with cannabis weighing 14g and a precise scale.

In a bin outside the house, police found two plastic packages with 60g of cannabis in them. The second 21-year-old has previously been seen throwing them there.

They were all three taken to Larnaca district court on Sunday morning, which remanded them in custody for eight days.