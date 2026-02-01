Two men aged 21 and one aged 45 have been arrested while over 1.5kg of cannabis was seized, police said on Sunday.
While police were carrying out a search of the 45-year-old’s car parked outside his house in Larnaca, they found two plastic-wrapped parcels which held 1.107kg of cannabis.
A following search of his home, where he lives with one of the 21-year-olds, they found further parcels with cannabis weighing 414g, a box with cannabis weighing 14g and a precise scale.
In a bin outside the house, police found two plastic packages with 60g of cannabis in them. The second 21-year-old has previously been seen throwing them there.
They were all three taken to Larnaca district court on Sunday morning, which remanded them in custody for eight days.
Click here to change your cookie preferences