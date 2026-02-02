The workplace intimidation followed the employee's support to Alma

An employee transferred to the Audit Office has reported workplace bullying in a letter dated December 29, 2025, it was made known on Monday.

In his letter, containing an out-of-court statement and legal position, Michalis Nikiforou raised serious issues of legality, equal treatment, respect for his fundamental constitutional rights, workplace intimidation and political persecution.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, the letter was also communicated to trade union SEK.

Nikoforou, a construction works supervisor, said he had been serving at the Audit Office since 2014.

After the dismissal of former auditor-general Odysseas Michaelides in 2024, Nikiforou continued to work for the Audit Office with a differentiation of duties, despite the fact that there had been no official reproach, disciplinary procedure of negative evaluation against him.

Nikidorou said that in May 2025, after publicly signing an announcement supporting the establishment of Michaelides’ party Alma, he was summoned to the auditor-general’s office to explain himself and was informed shortly afterwards that he was being transferred despite not having given his consent.

Since then, according to his letter, Nikiforou had been targeted in relation to the exercise of his political rights, in what he described as “workplace bullying”.

A month later, Nikiforou’s lawyer Artemis Artemiou sent a letter to the auditor-general, reminding him that he had not officially responded to issues raised and that his client reserved the right to take legal action.

The Cyprus News Agency said it had contacted the auditor-general’s office, which refrained from commenting.