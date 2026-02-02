Deposed monks from the monastery of St Avakoum appealed to President Nikos Christodoulides on Monday, alleging violations of their constitutional rights and seeking the return of personal property they claim was unlawfully removed following their expulsion in March 2024.

The monks allege that on March 5, 2024, individuals including former and current state officials entered the monastery, forced them out, changed the locks and removed personal belongings of high value.

They say the items were reported to police as stolen and have not been returned, with their total value estimated at hundreds of thousands of euros.

They argue the incident amounts to forced eviction and theft, citing violations of constitutional and European protections of the home, property and access to justice.

According to their letter, 19 complaints have been filed with named suspects and witnesses, yet no case has reached court almost two years later.

The attorney-general’s office was criticised for failing to advance the case.

The monks object to being advised to raise their allegations in separate proceedings in which they themselves are defendants, questioning whether senior church figures enjoy effective immunity from prosecution.

Bishop Isaias of Tamasos is named as the principal figure they accuse of criminal conduct.

The letter also criticises political parties for remaining silent.

The monks say they have been without housing, income or access to their belongings since their removal.

The claims form part of the wider Avakoum monastery case, which reached a turning point in December 2024 when the Holy Synod upheld the defrocking of three monks.

The Synod cited a range of offences, including fraud, misleading believers with fabricated miracles and the distribution of indecent material.

Parallel criminal proceedings against two of the monks remain ongoing.

The trial of Archimandrite Nektarios and monk Porphyrios, who face charges of money laundering and fraud, was again postponed in November 2025 and is now scheduled for February 24.

Despite the conclusion of church disciplinary action, the former monks insist their allegations over their expulsion and property seizure have not been addressed.