The court case of Avakoum monastery monks Nektarios and Porfyrios has been postponed yet again, now set for February 24 at 9am, after defence lawyer Efstathios Efstathiou was occupied on Monday with another case at the Limassol criminal court.

The prosecution said it intends to propose jointly admissible facts to reduce the number of testimonies and evidence presented in court.

Prosecutor Anna Mattheou noted she had recently taken over the case and that additional time would be beneficial.

The two monks face charges of money laundering and fraud.

The Holy Synod has already upheld their defrocking, while they also face criminal proceedings.

Charges brought before the religious court and listed in its latest ruling include lewdness, “sodomy, impurity and cohabitation,” posting and distributing indecent photos, “acts of solicitation,” fraud and misleading believers with fabricated miracles.

According to the verdict, Nektarios, described as the ringleader of the affair, went so far as to pretend that Saint Avakoum had taken over his body, faking his voice and staging fainting episodes during “exorcisms” to extort money from believers.