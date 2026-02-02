Nearly 25,000 counterfeit condoms were confiscated last month by the customs department in the Famagusta area, it was made known on Monday.

The operations were carried out on January 23 and 30.

On January 23, following a complaint, a joint operation with the Cyprus medical devices authority (CyMDA) was carried out, during which they searched a shop and warehouse in Famagusta district, where they found and confiscated 5,040 condoms and 418 lubricants.

The products were of a known brand and photographs were sent to the importers to determine if they were legal.

The customs department searched the same premises on January 30 and found and confiscated 19,674 condoms of the same brand.

The owner of the company admitted the products were counterfeit and left them with the customs department for destruction.

Investigations are ongoing.