Every apology by MEP Fidias Panayiotou “insults decades of struggle” and “institutionally insults the office of MEP,” disabilities union Kysoa said in a statement on Monday.

The criticism follows Panayiotou’s remarks in a November podcast in which he referred to people with intellectual disabilities using the term “loonies” (pelloi) while discussing Paralympic swimming classifications.

Kysoa and the European disability forum have filed a formal complaint with European Parliament president Roberta Metsola.

“The fact that the otherwise remorseful MEP attributes the political claim for human rights to political expediency leads to reflection on his perception of human rights and the concept of activism,” Kysoa said.

Panayiotou issued a public apology last week, admitting he should not have used the term and apologising “to Paralympic athletes in the S14 category and to anyone offended.”

He also suggested renewed attention to the matter may be politically motivated due to rising support for his party.

Kysoa rejected the apology, asserting that Fidias “has not yet realised the magnitude of his unacceptable behaviour, and as it seems, neither is he going to.”

The organisation added that Panayiotou’s claims that advocacy groups have political motives are “completely arbitrary”.

The European Parliament is examining the case under its code of conduct, which requires members to act with respect, protect the institution’s reputation and adhere to the EU charter of fundamental rights.

Possible sanctions range from reprimands to temporary suspension, loss of allowances, or restrictions on representing Parliament in official forums.

Kysoa emphasised that the complaint seeks recognition that offensive language targeting people with disabilities “cannot be excused by political considerations” and that MEPs bear “political and institutional responsibility” under European and UN conventions.