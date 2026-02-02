A legislative proposal aimed at amending the law on insurance for elderly drivers was on Monday forwarded to the House plenum.

The proposal, by MP Alexandra Attalides, and was discussed at the House human rights committee.

Committee chair Irini Charalambides described the proposal as very important, adding that committee members had indicated their intention to vote in favour of the proposals.

She said the proposal seeks to address a major problem faced by elderly drivers who face increased premiums even when only paying for third-party insurance.

She said it was time to establish a clear framework to prevent abuse at any level, adding that she personally supports the proposal, plans to vote for it, and hopes for unanimous House approval.

Attalides described the bill as the result of a long and demanding journey, recalling that she submitted the proposal three years ago.

She said the proposal puts a stop to clear discrimination against drivers solely on the basis of age, adding that discussions in committee had clearly shown that age alone does not constitute a risk.

“These are not opinions; they are figures that were submitted. Therefore, no one can any longer cite age as the sole reason for refusing to take out or renew a policy, or for increasing premiums,” she said.

When a person holds a valid driving licence issued following a medical assessment, she continued, additional measures cannot be imposed that prevent them from exercising their right to mobility.

She said this is particularly true in a state that does not provide adequate support for the elderly or sufficient public transport alternatives.

“The time of arbitrary refusal is over, there will be no discrimination without documentation,” she said.

On February 12, she added, society should see a parliament that unanimously declares: “we do not forget you, we do not marginalise you, we stand by you and support the human right to safety.”

Pensioners’ union Ekysy called for the immediate abolition of practices that violate the principle of equal treatment and constitutional provisions.

It urged political parties to support insured pensioners rather than insurance companies.

Ekysy said it has repeatedly raised concerns that insurance companies impose increased premiums on pensioners solely due to age, rather than driving behaviour, a practice it described as discriminatory and unjust. The issue, it added, affects around 74,000 drivers over the age of 70.

In an open letter to the House Speaker and parliamentary party leaders, the Cyprus Third Age Observatory said that when people over 70 are collectively penalised with excessive fees or denied coverage without individual assessment or transparent justification, it amounts to a violation of human rights and social exclusion.

“It is inconceivable, in a state governed by the rule of law, that a citizen who is deemed capable by the state to drive and holds a legal driving licence is de facto ‘cancelled’ by private for-profit companies. Since when does the judgment of a private insurer outweigh state certification?” it said.

The observatory said any legislation concerning elderly drivers must include provisions obliging insurance companies to provide third-party liability cover to all citizens holding a valid driving licence, prohibiting premium increases based solely on age unless fully justified in writing, and imposing deterrent penalties on companies that violate the law.

It urged MPs not to succumb to pressure from insurance company lobbies, calling on them to vote in favour of the amendment and to provide legal protection ensuring fair premiums without abusive terms.