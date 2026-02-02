The most serious issue facing Paphos tourism is its seasonality, head of the Paphos Regional Tourism Board (Etap) Nasos Hadjigeorgiou said on Sunday, adding that there is no holistic approach to date by the competent services for its solution.

At the same time, he said, the problem of inadequate public transport remains particularly acute, especially in the connection of urban centers with the countryside, an issue that has plagued tourism in the region for decades.

Another important obstacle, he said, is the insufficient knowledge and use of technological tools in tourism by a large number of tourism service providers.

Added to these problems are high operating costs of businesses, the abandonment and decay of the countryside, and the ageing of hotel and urban infrastructure, especially in rural areas and in the area of Polis Chrysochous.

Paphos, he said, faces a lack of a clear image and strong brand in the main markets of tourists, while the delays in implementing necessary projects are also serious.

He also spoke of the reckless and to date unregulated development of thousands of short-term rental beds, which affects the balance and sustainability of the tourism ecosystem.

In the face of these challenges, Etap Paphos, he said, plays an active role through the development of winter products and experiences related to nature, sports, culture and other thematic forms of tourism.

At the same time, it invests in the digital empowerment of the destination and the tourist ecosystem, in the thematic specialisation of Paphos, in the upgrading of the digital competence of the destination and in the consolidation of the image of Paphos as a year-round tourist destination, he said.

In this context, targeted digital promotion of Paphos in various countries that are sources of tourism is being implemented, Hadjigeorgiou said.

Referring to domestic tourism, he said Paphos is one of the top choices for residents of Cyprus, who play a key role in the destination’s sustainability.

Etap, he said, works to promote villages and experiences in the area including wine, nature and culture routes, experiential workshops and thematic festivals.

Special emphasis is also placed on the digital upgrading of communities, with actions such as the creation of websites for areas such as Akamas and Fyti, the production of promotional material and the continuous and intensive use of social media, he said.

By 2030, the goal is for Paphos to achieve an even higher position among the top, smart, green and cultural destinations in the Eastern Mediterranean, with tourism activity lasting 11 to 12 months a year.

In addition to reducing seasonality, the aim is to increase expenditure per visitor, start curbing urbanisation and increase traffic in the countryside in addition to further strengthening air connectivity.

He felt confident that Paphos would thrive, as its tourism is based on a modern destination model, multi-thematic, digital, sustainable, internationally interconnected and deeply rooted in local communities and its partners.

“This is what makes Paphos not just a successful destination today, but a resilient and competitive destination for decades to come”.