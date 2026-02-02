Solana (SOL) continues to be one of the most closely watched layer-1 blockchains thanks to its speed, scalability, and established DeFi ecosystem, but many analysts now view its phase of explosive upside as largely priced in. With SOL already commanding a substantial market capitalization, attention is shifting toward where the next crypto to explode could emerge. That shift has put the spotlight on Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a DeFi crypto still in presale. MUTM has attracted over 18,900 investors to its presale and raised over $20,950,000. As its presale advances, analysts say this combination of early positioning and real utility is why MUTM is increasingly being watched as the next crypto to explode.

Solana (SOL) holds at key weekly support

Solana (SOL) is currently trading around $116, sitting within a major weekly support zone between $100 and $120 that has historically attracted buyers. The higher-timeframe chart shows a potential rotation if this demand area holds, with an upside target toward $259, the next meaningful resistance level. While SOL’s structure remains intact, price action suggests measured momentum. Its behavior contrasts with Mutuum Finance which is attracting investor attention as the next crypto to explode.

MUTM presale: capitalizing on the early-mover advantage

MUTM’s presale journey began at just $0.01 in Phase 1 and has now reached $0.04 in Phase 7, reflecting strong market demand and investor confidence in this emerging crypto. With Phase 8 set to increase the price to $0.045, early buyers stand to secure a pricing edge over later participants. For instance, an investor putting $3,000 into MUTM today would see their position rise to $3,375 in Phase 8, locking in a $375 gain before the token hits wider market circulation.

Looking ahead to the expected public launch price of $0.06, that same $3,000 investment could grow to $4,500, generating a $1,500 profit. If MUTM were to emulate historical surges like Solana’s 100x growth from 2021, this $3,000 stake could exceed $100,000, underscoring the potential rewards of early participation in this DeFi crypto.

Flexible borrowing: Full control over your positions

Mutuum Finance puts borrowers in the driver’s seat, ensuring full ownership of collateral throughout the life of a loan. Users can top up collateral, partially repay loans, or fully close positions at any time, without any lockups. For example, a borrower depositing $8,000 worth of ETH as collateral to borrow $5,600 at a 70% LTV might accrue $600 in interest over the loan period. Upon repayment, the borrowed amount and interest flow back into the liquidity pool, while the borrower immediately regains 100% access to their collateral. If ETH appreciates 50% during this period, the collateral’s value rises to $9,000, allowing the user to enjoy both loan access and asset gains. This system empowers users to leverage their holdings without selling, unlocking liquidity while keeping upside exposure, a key reason why this DeFi crypto is considered by some investors as the next crypto to explode.

Mutuum Finance protocol: Live on testnet

The Mutuum Finance Protocol is now live on the Sepolia testnet, giving users the opportunity to explore lending and borrowing in a real DeFi environment. Depositors receive mtTokens representing their share of the pool, earning interest that can also be staked for extra rewards. Borrowers hold debt tokens that transparently track their outstanding loans, while an automated liquidator bot monitors positions to maintain system stability.

The testnet currently supports USDT, ETH, LINK, and WBTC, with additional assets expected at mainnet launch. For example, depositing 4,500 USDT would yield 4,500 mtUSDT, generating an estimated annual return of $450–$540 at 10–12% APY, demonstrating how users can earn passive income while maintaining full control over their assets in a DeFi crypto ecosystem.

Accurate and transparent asset valuations

Mutuum Finance leverages a robust oracle framework to ensure precise, real-time pricing across the protocol. For instance, if a user deposits 5 ETH as collateral when ETH trades at $3,000, the total collateral value is $15,000. Using Chainlink’s decentralized price feeds, the protocol can safely allow borrowing up to 70% of that value, or $10,500, providing liquidity while maintaining system safety. Further price swings in the price of ETH even during peak market volatility will be promptly updated protecting participants from unfair liquidations.

While Solana remains a respected layer‑1, investors searching for the next crypto to explode are increasingly turning to Mutuum Finance (MUTM). This DeFi crypto, priced at just $0.04, offers a live lending protocol, borrower‑friendly controls, and secure oracle infrastructure, delivering tangible utility beyond speculative hype. With a presale already exceeding $20 million and clear early‑entry advantages, MUTM combines real‑world functionality with explosive growth potential, making it a standout contender for those seeking the next crypto to explode.

