The trial of a 55-year-old man accused of attempted murder in the village of Amargeti begins on Tuesday before the Paphos criminal court.

The defendant has pleaded not guilty to all charges, after previously entering a guilty plea in earlier proceedings.

He stands accused of attempting to kill a 41-year-old man from Limassol with a firearm on July 5, 2025.

The 55-year-old also faces charges of illegally transporting a firearm, possession of a weapon during the closed hunting season and carrying a firearm without the required authorisation from the police.

Police said the suspect, a permanent resident of Amargeti, owns property neighbouring that of the victim and that the two men allegedly had disputes over plot boundaries.

According to authorities, police were alerted on the day of the incident after receiving information that an injured person had been found on the main road of Amargeti.

Officers arriving at the scene found the 41-year-old suffering from an abdominal wound consistent with a shotgun blast.

The victim was taken to Paphos general hospital and later transferred to Nicosia general hospital, where he was treated in the intensive care unit.

The case continues before the Paphos criminal court.