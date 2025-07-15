A 55-year-old man accused of attempting to murder a 41-year-old in Amargeti, Paphos, will remain in custody until his trial before the criminal court, scheduled to convene on September 24.

According to Paphos assistant police director, Michalis Nikolaou, the suspect, a resident of Amargeti, is reported to own property near that of the victim. The two are believed to have had ongoing disputes regarding the boundaries of their adjacent land plots.

Nikolaou said that the incident occurred at around 9.45pm on Saturday, July 5, when authorities received a report that an injured man had been found on the main road of Amargeti.

Police officers arrived at the scene and found the 41-year-old suffering from an abdominal wound, believed to have been caused by a shotgun blast.

The victim was initially taken to Paphos general hospital before being transferred to Nicosia general hospital, where he remains in the intensive care unit in a medically induced coma.

His condition is described as serious.