Larnaca municipality is calling for immediate clarity on timelines regarding the repeated delays of the marina.

In its statement released on Tuesday, the development committee criticised the slow delivery of the study by Growthfund and foreign experts, the delay in announcing the architectural competition, and the lack of clear guidance from the transport ministry regarding proposals to revive the project.

The committee demand that within 15 days, the parameters of the proposal by shareholders of the Kition consortium be examined along with the ministry’s documented position.

A roadmap for completing studies, public consultations, and the broader redevelopment was also requested, alongside the creation of a working group to monitor progress and intervene in any deviations from the schedule.

The committee warned that failure to provide clear responses could lead to “dynamic action at the end of February and the beginning of March”.

Public frustration has also been mounting with protesters gathered in Europe square on Saturday, holding banners reading “Larnaca demands the development it deserves”, “no more delay” and “enough mockery of projects”.

Disy president Annita Demetriou told the crowd: “We want answers but we also want solutions. For something that will benefit Larnaca, our Cyprus, we are all united together.”

“It is an investment of €1.2 billion which would benefit the economy on an annual basis of €125 million. This project should not have been cancelled,” former transport minister Yiannis Karousos said.

Transport minister Alexis Vafeades visited the site on Friday, confirming that dredging works are expected to be completed this month and procedures for the tender for the nautical club can proceed immediately.

A study by foreign experts will be submitted within a week, after which consultations with the local community will begin.

“We want to move forward. We share the anxiety of the local community and for this reason we must immediately bring results,” Vafeades said, adding that detailed timetables would be provided.

The redevelopment of Larnaca’s marina and port has faced repeated setbacks since the government terminated its contract with Kition in March 2024 over a dispute on financial guarantees.

The original completion date of March next year has been pushed back, leaving the project’s future unresolved.

Kition Ocean Holdings CEO Panos Alexandrou expressed willingness to resume work immediately, offering bank guarantees and urging authorities to prioritise progress over political considerations.