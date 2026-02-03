The 64-year-old man who had been in critical condition at Nicosia general hospital after suffering serious head injuries from an accident, died on Tuesday.

The accident happened on January 16 at about 4.45pm when the man – Panayiotis Theophanous – lost control of the moped he was riding in Avgorou, Famagusta, and crashed into the wall of a nearby house.

At around 6.30pm, the Xylofagou police station was informed by Famagusta general hospital that the injured man had earlier been taken there by ambulance.

Doctors confirmed the man sustained a severe head injury and internal bleeding.

Due to the severity of his injuries, he was later transferred to Nicosia general hospital.