Famagusta district self-government organisation (EOA) is awaiting answers from the government over the construction of two major water-related projects its president Yiannis Karousos told the Cyprus News Agency.

The projects concern flood protection in Paralimni and Protaras with a total cost of about €15 million and the replacement of the Kokkinokremmos pipeline at a cost of €2.5 million also for flood protection in Paralimni.

Karousos described the project as important and necessary, adding that it was first promoted by the late mayor Theodoros Pyrillis.

The construction of a water pipeline from the Dhekelia desalination plant to the Kokkinokremmos hill aims to meet the water supply needs and improve the reliability of the drinking water supply system in those areas.

Karousos mentioned that almost a year has passed since the announcements of President Nikos Christodoulides on the subject, yet no one has informed them in writing whether or not funds have been included in the supplementary budget of the state, so that the project can proceed.

Despite repeated communications, the EOA has not received the necessary written confirmation on funding, causing significant delays. These delays are especially concerning because both projects address urgent problems, including flood risks and water shortages.