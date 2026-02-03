February is here and before you know it, colourful, loud and festive carnival parties will take over the island. First to make its appearance is the Carnival Fiesta by the Windcraft Band. A night full of music, dancing and love is coming up February 14, as 30 musicians take the stage of Film etc Creative Space in Nicosia.

The Windcraft Band promises an evening of high energy, with explosive brass and non-stop rhythm. The musical programme ranges from disco and funk to current dance hits, creating an explosive live show that gets the audience going from the very first note. Between live sets, DJ Mario will keep the beat going, making sure that the rhythm never stops.

Following sold-out shows in previous years, this year’s fiesta by the Windcraft Band combines the carnival spirit with a Valentine’s mood, transforming the evening into a celebration of music and love without limits. “Come in costume,” says Windcraft. “Come in love. Come ready to dance!”

Carnival Fiesta by the Windcraft Band

Party with 30 musicians performing live, and live set by DJ Mario. February 14. Film etc Creative Space, Nicosia. 8.30pm. Presale tickets €12. At the door €15. Tickets on More.com. www.windcraftloud.com. Tel: 22-377748