While top cryptocurrencies frequently hit a wall of price resistance, smaller projects with actual utility are beginning to reclaim the spotlight. History shows that the most significant gains happen during the quiet transition from a technical concept to a working protocol. As we move through early 2026, a specific shift is occurring. Smart money is rotating out of stagnant assets and into a new crypto protocol that has been hitting every milestone on its roadmap.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and the V1 protocol launch

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is developing a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol. It aims to solve the core problems of modern finance by offering a safe, non-custodial way to unlock the value of digital assets.

The project recently reached a massive goal by launching its V1 protocol on the Sepolia testnet. This move is vital because it proves the technology is functional and ready for use. The V1 launch focuses on the core lending and borrowing experience through liquidity pools. Users can already test pools using assets such as ETH, USDT, WBTC, and LINK.

mtTokens are yield-bearing receipts given to lenders. Instead of simple payouts, mtTokens grow in value as borrowers repay their loans, creating a compounding effect. A dedicated “Liquidator Bot” monitors the health of all loans in real-time. This ensures the protocol stays stable even if market prices move quickly.

Presale info and the road to $0.06

The funding journey for Mutuum Finance has been a major success story since it began in early 2025. To date, the project has raised over $20.2 million and attracted more than 19,000 individual holders. This wide support shows that the protocol is owned by a diverse community rather than a few large entities.

The project is currently in Phase 7 of its structured presale, with the token priced at just $0.04. This represents a 300% surge from its starting price of $0.01. The total supply is fixed at 4 billion tokens, with exactly 45.5% (1.82 billion) set aside for the community. Demand has been so high that over 840 million tokens have already been sold. The official launch price is confirmed at $0.06, meaning those who join now are securing a built-in advantage.

2026-2027 price prediction

Analysts are highly optimistic about the future of MUTM over the next two years. Several growth catalysts are expected to drive the price higher after the mainnet launch. First, the protocol plans to launch a native over-collateralized stablecoin. This will allow users to borrow a stable asset backed by their crypto, increasing the demand for MUTM. Second, the move to Layer-2 networks will make transactions much cheaper and faster for everyone.

Based on these factors, many experts believe MUTM has significant upside potential. Some analysts suggest that MUTM could reach $0.25 to $0.30 by late 2026 or early 2027. This would represent a 625% to 750% increase from current levels.

This opinion is backed by the protocol’s “buy-and-distribute” developing mechanism. A portion of platform fees will be used to buy MUTM from the open market and give it back to stakers, creating constant buying pressure.

Security first and the 50% discount

Security is the primary pillar of the Mutuum ecosystem. The project has successfully completed a full independent audit by Halborn Security, a firm famous for reviewing high-stakes DeFi contracts. It also holds a high score from CertiK and offers a $50,000 bug bounty to keep the platform safe. This focus on safety is why so many large-scale participants, including “whales” with $100,000+ allocations, are moving into the project.

Mutuum Finance is currently positioning itself as a leader in the next crypto cycle of DeFi innovation. Because the current price is $0.04 and the launch price is $0.06, there is a 50% discount available relative to the market debut.

Phase 7 is selling out at an accelerated pace as the project nears its final milestones. With a live testnet and audited security, the last bit of uncertainty is disappearing, making this a key moment for those watching the space.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website:https://www.mutuum.com

Linktree:https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer – The information provided in this content is intended for general informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, legal, tax, or health advice, nor relied upon as a substitute for professional guidance tailored to your personal circumstances. The opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of any other individual, organization, agency, employer, or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED (operating under the name Cyprus-Mail).