Limassol is gearing up for its most vibrant celebrations of the year as it’s carnival returns from February 12 to 22 under the theme ‘Limassol madness’,Limassol Mayor Yiannis Armeftis announced on Wednesday.

“This year, the Limassol Carnival is presented more dynamic, renewed and enriched, ready to offer unique experiences to young and old,” he said, speaking at the official press conference of the event.

Armeftis added that this year, the municipality had placed particular emphasis on upgrading the festivities by strengthening their historical and cultural character.

This, he said, includes a renewed focus on traditional elements including the satyr floats, the pellomaska (“crazy masks”), handmade costumes and the grand dances that are central elements to the spirit of the Limassol carnival.

The festivities will take place throughout the city and its surrounding neighbourhoods, with a variety of events planned.

Armeftis then introduced this year’s queen of the Limassol carnival, Amaryllis Kyriakou, commending her year-long contribution and dedication to the institution, as well as her remarkable creative drive.

Addressing the public, Kyriakou invited people to experience the celebration up close and expressed the hope that this year’s carnival would be “happier, brighter and more fun than ever.”

“I will continue the brilliant work of the previous kings and will give my best so that we can all experience an unforgettable carnival together,” she said.

Meanwhile, head of the production company Screentale Cyprus, Marija Savina, gave the news that her team would be filming a pilot episode for the international television series ‘My Aphrodite’ during the grand carnival parade on February 22.

She then presented the Greek version of the song “Life is a Carnival”, which had been released in English in 2025 and was chosen as the theme song for this year’s carnival celebrations.

The Limassol carnival will officially begin at 7pm on February 12, with the crowning of the carnival queen at Grigoris Afxentiou square, which will be followed by a party.

The highlights of the day-to-day events include the established dances on Tuesday’s and Thursdays, the nightly pellomaska parade, the carnival footrace, the children’s carnival parade and the cantadors’ events, which will culminate in the grand carnival parade and the farewell dance at the old port square.