The municipality of Paphos continues its regular operations without interruptions, deputy mayor Angelos Onisiforou assured on Wednesday.

He expressed his optimism that together with the municipal council, measures to benefit the city could be implemented in a spirit of cooperation.

While expressing his trust in the judiciary system as “the only ones competent to investigate the allegations”, Onisiforou appealed to the media to maintain a neutral stance in order not to fuel tensions in the city.

“Paphos needs calm, unity, and meaningful work,” he said.

The municipality had been at the spotlight of the media after allegations of domestic violence and rape were made public against mayor Phedonas Phedonos in late January.

Phedonos wife has since fiercely rejected the accusations against her husband and called for the police to suspend their investigations.