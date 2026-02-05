Disy on Thursday announced that it had removed suspended Paphos mayor Phedonas Phedonos and suspended Lefkoniko mayor-in-exile Pieris Gypsiotis from their roles within the party until their suspension from their mayoral duties comes to an end.

The party stressed that “everyone is considered innocent until proven guilty” and that “the investigation of each case belongs exclusively to the investigative authorities”.

“We reiterate our principled position: for everything and everyone to be investigated, and for all appropriate charges to be brought. Transparency everywhere, checks and balances on everything, zero tolerance for anything reprehensible,” it said.

Phedonos and Gypsiotis were formally suspended from their roles on Thursday, with both men now set to receive a third of their salaries while suspended from their duties.

Their suspension will end either when legal proceedings regarding the allegations levelled against them have concluded. If they then return to their duties, they will be entitled to their full amount of the salaries they had lost during their suspension.

Both men have been accused of domestic abuse, while Phedonos was also accused of rape.