Ripple (XRP) has long been viewed as a beginner-friendly asset thanks to its liquidity, brand recognition, and established role in cross-border payments. However, in 2026, analysts suggest that XRP’s large market cap may limit its upside potential for new investors seeking outsized returns. This has led many to reassess the top crypto to buy, shifting attention toward a new token, Mutuum Finance (MUTM). MUTM is a DeFi coin priced at $0.04 in a fast-selling presale. The presale has already raised $20.35 million, and token holders now exceed 18,950. MUTM has been dubbed the next big crypto for new investors looking to enter ahead of the next market expansion.

Ripple (XRP) holds key support amid consolidation

Ripple (XRP) is currently defending a major demand zone around $1.58–$1.65, which has helped maintain its market structure over recent weeks. On the upside, resistance is near $2.00–$2.05, with further potential recovery toward $2.35–$2.50 if buying momentum strengthens. For those seeking alternatives, identifying the top crypto to buy often means focusing on projects with stronger early-stage growth. This puts XRP out of the race, while MUTM takes the lead.

Mutuum Finance presale: Early entry advantage

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is currently in Phase 7 of its presale, with tokens priced at $0.04, up 300% from Phase 1’s $0.01. Phase 8 will begin at $0.045, while the official launch price is set at $0.06, making early participation an attractive opportunity for maximizing returns. An investor putting in $600 at $0.04 would receive 15,000 MUTM tokens.

Analysts project MUTM will hit $0.50 post-listing. This will grow the $600 investment into $7,500, a 12.5x ROI. Thanks to a successful V1 protocol launch on testnet, community rewards that have incentivized strong presale participation, and passive income opportunities via token buybacks and lending, this post-launch target could be achieved sooner than most expect. With a fixed total supply of 4 billion tokens and no new minting planned, early investors benefit from scarcity-driven potential, reinforcing why MUTM is considered the next big crypto in the DeFi market.

Earning passive income with mtTokens

Depositing assets into Mutuum Finance liquidity pools generates mtTokens, which represent a user’s share in the pool and accrue interest over time. For instance, a $10,000 deposit in ETH could mint $10,000 mtETH. At a 9% annual yield, this would generate $900 in passive income in one year.

mtTokens also participate in staking rewards via the buy-and-redistribute system. The team will use a portion of the protocol’s earned fees to buy MUTM tokens and redistribute them amongst stakers. If the protocol earns $800,000 in fees and allocates 25% ($200,000) to stakers, an investor holding 0.5% of all staked mtTokens may earn $1,000 in additional MUTM rewards, on top of their interest income.

Testing with the Sepolia Testnet

The Mutuum Finance V1 Protocol is live on the Sepolia testnet, allowing users to explore several key features including:

Lending & mtTokens

Borrowing & debt tokens

Staking

Liquidator bot

The testnet currently supports ETH, USDT, LINK, and WBTC. Additional tokens will be integrated upon Mutuum Finance’s mainnet launch and subsequent multichain expansion.

Strong security and community rewards

Mutuum Finance combines robust security with community engagement. MUTM smart contract has a 90/100 token scan score according to a Certik audit. The project also has a $50,000 bug bounty rewarding participants who identify potential vulnerabilities within the token’s smart contract. Additionally, community incentives like a $500 MUTM reward for the top daily buyer and the $100,000 giveaway that will award $10,000 MUTM to 10 investors strengthen adoption and reward active participation.

For new investors in 2026, the choice often comes down to established stability versus explosive growth. While Ripple offers familiarity, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) stands out as the top crypto to buy for outsized returns. Priced at just $0.04, MUTM provides real utility through its live DeFi lending platform, passive income via mtTokens, and strong security, all backed by a presale that has already raised over $20 million. MUTM is rapidly emerging as the next big crypto for those seeking to capitalize on early‑stage momentum in the coming cycle.

