Ayia Skepi addiction and rehabilitation foundation will receive an annual sponsorship of €1.32 million, President Nikos Christodoulides said on Friday, adding that the foundation relied entirely on private sponsorships, which resulted in insecurity regarding its uninterrupted and smooth operation.

Speaking during a meeting at Ayia Skepi, Christodoulides said the foundation was “in essence doing the work that the state should have offered to our society”.

“It is a multidimensional project, it touches on health, the welfare state, our education, all sectors of governance,” he said, adding that for this reason, the cabinet decided to provide an annual grant to support its work.

Health Minister Neophytos Charalambides said Ayia Skepi, with 25 years of contribution to addiction treatment, recovery and social reintegration, was the only facility in Cyprus treating both adults with long-term substance use and adolescents.