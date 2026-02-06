“By the time we fill the radiator system, pay electricity, and top things up when it runs out, it’s close to half my salary. Every winter we’re bleeding money.”

For many people in Cyprus, the colder season feels expensive, damp, and hard to escape…

Cold is not supposed to be Cyprus’ problem.

We’re the island of sun, for heaven’s sake! We’re all about summer holidays and heatwaves.

And yet, according to the latest stats, almost one in six people in Cyprus can’t keep their homes warm in winter…

It’s a figure that puts Cyprus well above the EU average. A statistic that jars with our image of endless sunshine. But

“I never imagined I’d struggle with cold in Paphos,” sighs Margaret, a 74-year-old British expat. “But every room in my flat is currently freezing. I love Cyprus – my friends are here, my life is here – but winter is much harder than people think.”

She’s not alone.

In Strovolos, 45-year-old family man Andreas is struggling to heat his house. “By the time we fill the radiator system, pay electricity, and top things up when it runs out, it’s close to half my salary,” he says. “Every winter it feels like we’re bleeding money.”

So why does the cold hit harder here?

Part of it is design. Many homes in Cyprus were built to release heat, not retain it: open-plan layouts, tiled floors, minimal insulation, and single glazing that lets warmth escape as fast as it’s generated.

Part of it is age: older buildings simply weren’t designed for prolonged cold spells. (Except in the mountains, where traditional stone houses were built to handle both extremes: thick walls to keep summer heat out, small openings to hold warmth in winter, and materials that regulate temperature naturally.)

And part of it is expectation. Winter catches us off guard. We’re not psychologically or practically set up for it.

Unlike northern Europe, where homes are sealed, insulated, and supported by long-standing heating infrastructure, Cyprus sits awkwardly in between – cold enough to need warmth, but not built to hold it.

Which means that when temperatures dip, the impact isn’t just meteorological. It’s financial. Emotional. Physical.

And with another winter weekend ahead, the question isn’t just how cold will it get – but how that cold will be felt. So, before anyone reaches for another blanket or tops up the heating again, here’s what the island can expect over the coming days…

After a week that has felt colder, greyer, and wetter than many expected (“I’m on the top floor,” says Margaret, “and the building is typically unfinished. So at one point it actually rained INSIDE my flat!”), the next few days offer a cautious shift in mood.

Friday starts on a cool, unsettled note. Nicosia and Larnaca both see morning showers, with brisk winds keeping highs in the mid-teens inland and closer to 19°C on the coast. Limassol and Paphos clear more quickly, but it’s still a day for layers rather than optimism.

Saturday improves almost everywhere. Temperatures climb – nudging 20°C across much of the island – though the wind doesn’t quite let go. Larnaca turns bright and breezy, Limassol stays mostly cloudy but mild, and Paphos picks up a couple of showers before settling again. Ayia Napa remains blustery, while Troodos stays cold, wet, and snowy at times.

Sunday is the warmest and brightest day in most places. Highs reach 22°C in several areas, cloud breaks up, and the island finally feels less damp and defensive. Monday holds onto that gentler tone with hazy sunshine and comfortable temperatures.

If only the summer tourists could see us now: shivering over electric heaters, counting kilowatts, and strategically placing buckets to catch the rain that finds its way through the roof!

WEEKEND WEATHER TIPS

• Layers beat bravado – mornings are damp and chilly even when afternoons flirt with 20°C.

• Friday sets the tone – showers and wind early mean heaters on, optimism later.

• Saturday looks kinder, not calmer – brighter skies, but the wind keeps its say.

• Sunday is your window – warmest, brightest, and best for getting out without resentment.

• Troodos plays by different rules – cold, wet, and snowy at times; admire, don’t challenge.