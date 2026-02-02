In 2024, 9.2 per cent of the EU population was not able to keep their home adequately warm, Eurostat reported on Monday. Cyprus stood at 14.6 per cent.

According to Eurostat, 2024 recorded a 1.4 percentage point improvement compared with 2023.

The highest shares of people unable to keep their homes adequately warm were observed in Bulgaria and Greece both at 19 per cent, followed by Lithuania 18 per cent and Spain 17.5 per cent.

By contrast, Finland with 2.7 per cent, Poland and Slovenia both 3.3 per cent and Estonia and Luxembourg both 3.6 per cent reported the lowest shares.