The district self-government organisations (EOA) of Nicosia, Larnaca, Limassol and Paphos have expressed serious concerns over possible water cuts to households, with the available supply for the summer estimated at 10 per cent less than the demand.

Nicosia EOA called for timely measures to better manage resources, while Larnaca EOA said the situation was challenging amid declining reservoir levels.

Meanwhile, Limassol EOA said water cuts were a “nightmare scenario” and said the use boreholes may alleviate the situation.

The EOAs said measures were being examined, with Paphos EOA planning on giving out water-saving nozzles for household taps.

They also said the use of rainwater should also be looked into as a source of water for the island.