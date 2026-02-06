A father of a young child treated at Makarios hospital took to Sigma’s ‘Mesimeri kai Kati’ show to denounce serious staff shortages, revealing that after a month of stay, his daughter is yet to receive a clear diagnosis.

Speaking on the programme, he expressed anguish over her condition and even requested her transfer to Greece, arguing that shortages in medical personnel, coupled with unreplaced doctors on leave, are compromising her care.

Responding to the father’s complaint, the state health services (Okypy) issued a statement saying Makarios hospital provides all necessary medical support across the required specialties.

Okypy confirmed that the little girl has been hospitalised for four weeks in the hospital’s paediatric clinic, adding that her acute symptoms have been addressed.

“According to the treating physicians, she is receiving all the necessary medical care. All required specialised tests have been scheduled for the coming week,” it assured.