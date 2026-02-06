The interior minister requested detailed information from the Polis Chrysochous municipality on Friday following complaints of illegal permanent appointments and alleged nepotism involving elected officials.

In a written statement, the interior ministry said it had asked the mayor and municipal council members to submit explanations without delay, so that an investigation can be carried out under article 117 of the municipalities law.

The probe concerns allegations that 17 workers were unlawfully appointed to permanent posts.

The complaint was filed by Kritou Terra deputy mayor Dervis Charalambous, who claims that the appointments included the children of four deputy mayors and that those deputy mayors participated in council votes despite having a direct conflict of interest.

Depending on the findings, the interior minister may request the revocation of decisions or proceed to cancel them.

Interior ministry permanent secretary Elikkos Elia has warned that all municipal and village councils are required to act in line with administrative law.

The ministry’s local governance head, Antonis Economides, described the allegations as “very serious” and confirmed that a formal complaint had been received last month.

Economides said that deputy mayors with conflicts of interest were legally obliged to leave the meeting during in which recruitment was discussed, adding that decisions taken in their presence must be examined for legality.

“In this case, the decision was clearly illegal due to the composition of the body at the time,” he said.

He also referred to claims that workers initially hired on nine-month contracts were allowed to work for 12 months before being made permanent, contrary to procedure.

If permanent posts were intended, he said, they should have been advertised as such from the outset.

Charalambous has alleged that the council ratified the appointments despite his objections and accused fellow councillors of committing “criminal offences”.

He said he would not attend further council meetings until the legality of the procedures is restored.

Mayor Yiotis Papachristofi has denied any irregularity, saying those who disagree are free to pursue the matter through formal complaints.